Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.11% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,080,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,318,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 14,725,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754,449. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

