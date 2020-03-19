Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,268,000 after buying an additional 549,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

