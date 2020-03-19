Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 10,328,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

