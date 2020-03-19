Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. 7,958,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

