Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of PTC worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 2,326,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,457. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 over the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.