Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $16.60 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,129 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.54% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 1,250,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,191. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

