Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.15 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,861 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.43. 8,404,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,898. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.