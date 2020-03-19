Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. 4,356,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

