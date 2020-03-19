Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.35 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $66.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $427.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,892,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,330,965. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $715.00 and a 200 day moving average of $434.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.52.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,386 shares of company stock valued at $75,239,780 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

