Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.32% of First American Financial worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

