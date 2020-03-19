Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,293,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,184. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.