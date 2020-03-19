Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.02 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,322 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $26.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.45. 7,434,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

