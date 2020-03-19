Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.99 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.16% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMP. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.61. 4,670,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.