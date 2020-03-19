Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $24.74 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.39% of Nordstrom worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 5,615,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,847. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,551 shares of company stock worth $6,657,647. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

