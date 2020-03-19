Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,457 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,133,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

