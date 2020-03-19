Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 181.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 32.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $188.53 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average is $226.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.