Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,883,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,046,000 after buying an additional 182,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Chevron stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,860,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,169,375. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

