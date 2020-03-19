Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 26,440 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

