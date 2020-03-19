Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. 1,793,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

