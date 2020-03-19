Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of Trimble worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.