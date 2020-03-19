Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

