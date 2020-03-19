Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of KLA worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in KLA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,301. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average is $165.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.