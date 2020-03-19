Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.03. 5,591,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

