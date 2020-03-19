Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 248,730 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,730 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.71% of Wyndham Destinations worth $33,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,699,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 132,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE:WYND traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,532. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

