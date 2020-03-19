Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,703 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,030,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 229,851 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Danaher by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after buying an additional 207,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $124.19. 5,746,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,276. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $121.07 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.