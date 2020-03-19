Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 70,500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.23% of Medical Properties Trust worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,841. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.