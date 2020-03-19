Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 79,036 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,036 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,336. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

