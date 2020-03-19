Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

ED traded down $12.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.09. 5,078,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,951. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

