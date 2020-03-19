Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Skyworks Solutions worth $87,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

SWKS stock traded up $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 2,991,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,882. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,970,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.