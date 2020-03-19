Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

SWKS stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

