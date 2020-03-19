Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell Sells 850,000 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ofarrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361,956. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 184.85% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.