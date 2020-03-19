SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE:SM opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 592,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.