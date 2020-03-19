Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,200 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises 2.6% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Smartsheet worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from to in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

SMAR stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,298. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

