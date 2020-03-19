SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 136,690 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.