SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

