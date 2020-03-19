Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Snap worth $43,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Snap by 9.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

