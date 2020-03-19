Snovian.Space Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $248,660.77 and $314.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 58.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.04175073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 383,388,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,438,397 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

