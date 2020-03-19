SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0121

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. SnowGem has a market cap of $280,226.90 and $65,041.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004194 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,287,580 coins and its circulating supply is 23,210,488 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.