SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SoftBank Group in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFTBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

