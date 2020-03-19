Solaris Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,417.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Solaris has a market capitalization of $213,513.07 and approximately $3,417.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,817,281 coins and its circulating supply is 1,817,274 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Kucoin, OOOBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

