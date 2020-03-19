Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 450.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $55.40. 2,382,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,013. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

