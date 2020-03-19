Sopheon’s (SPE) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Sopheon (LON:SPE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Sopheon stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.58). 33,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Sopheon has a twelve month low of GBX 530.60 ($6.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,220 ($16.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 751.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Sopheon Company Profile

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

