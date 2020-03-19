SophiaTX (SPHTX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,097.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SophiaTX has a market cap of $178,385.66 and $7,097.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 85.3% against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.04235387 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00067812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00039082 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003845 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

