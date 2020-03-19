Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southern were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

SO traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. 6,851,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,719. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

