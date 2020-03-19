Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,665 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,156 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 351,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

LUV stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,125,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.