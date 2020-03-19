Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.