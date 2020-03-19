Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stake Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of Spartan Motors worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $329.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.60. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

