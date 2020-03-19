SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 572,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

