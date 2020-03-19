SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at Barclays

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

