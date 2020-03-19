SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $183,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.20. 7,118,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,915. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $189.67 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

